The entire state of Tennessee is still under a state of emergency due flooding and more rain in the forecast for the upcoming week, according to TEMA.

So far, the state has recorded four weather related deaths over the past five weeks.

Two were in East Tennessee.

The state of emergency has been in effect since last Saturday.

TEMA has set up Cleanup Help Line to help flood survivors with free home and property debris cleanup, just call 1-833-556-2576.

If you have damage or need help with repairs with your home, notify your county emergency management.

A list of county EMA contacts by region is available at https://www.tn.gov/tema/prepare/regional-ema-contacts.html.

TEMA also encourages you to keep track of your damages, take pictures and save receipts for any repairs.

