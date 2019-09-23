Fire season doesn't officially begin until Oct. 15, but Tennessee officials have decided to start early since the dry weather just won't quit.

A permit will be required for outdoor burning starting Monday, Sept. 23. That means you'll need a permit to start an open-air fire within 500 feet of any forest, grassland or woodland.

Typically, burn permits are required statewide Oct. 15 to May 15. Many cities and municipalities require permits year-round.

"Although Tennessee has not seen an increase in wildland fires, safety is our top priority. The early launch is a precautionary measure to help protect our state and citizens from any wildfire threat. The Division of Forestry will continue to monitor the weather situation and will not issue permits on days when burning carries a greater risk," the Tennessee Department of Agriculture said.

For more information, tips to conduct a safe debris burn, and to apply for a FREE burn permit online, check out BurnSafeTN.org.

In a statement, State Forester David Arnold said even if you don't need a burn permit in your county, you should follow safety guidelines.

Several counties in our area are under temporary burn bans while the dry weather sticks around.

Maryville, Morristown, Greeneville, Sevierville, New Market, and Big South Fork have all issued the bans.

Burn bans as of Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

Officials also advised people to watch out for weather conditions when burning outdoor debris. If you have to burn some brush from your latest landscaping venture, do it during the day when the relative humidity is greater than 40% and when winds are less than 10 miles per hour.

According to the National Weather Service, the current conditions are different from the ones East Tennessee experienced in 2016 before the Sevier County wildfires. In 2016, dry conditions started in March. This year, they didn't start until August.