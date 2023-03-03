President Biden approves disaster declaration for parts of TN impacted by severe storms in early March

The declaration opens up federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in some counties of Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Late Wednesday evening, President Biden formally declared a total of 45 Tennessee counties were impacted by a disaster from severe storms in early March.

The storms swept through the state from March 1 and March 3, pouring rain and bringing strong winds to counties in Middle Tennessee and ti some areas in East Tennessee. The storm toppled trees and threw debris across the area, damaging some buildings. According to a release, a tornado also touched down during the storms.

In East Tennessee, an Alcoa woman was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on her. First responders said she suffered minor injuries. Some East Tennessee counties were included in the federal disaster declaration. A list of impacted East Tennessee counties is below.

Campbell County

Hamilton County

Meigs County

Monroe County

Rhea County

The funding is available to state and eligible local governments, as well as to some nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and to repair or replace facilities damaged by the storms.

