In the last three months, Tennessee has seen three people die after lightning struck them. That's more deaths to lightning than the last 11 years combined.

There were two lightning deaths reported in Tennessee between 2007 and 2017. The first was in Overton County in 2007, and the other was in Dover, Tenn. in 2016.

It's also worth noting that 2006 was the last time multiple lightning strike deaths were reported in Tennessee.

In a three-month period since May 2018, Tennessee has already seen three lightning deaths.

The first was in late May in Weakley County. A 7-year-old boy died after he was struck under a tree while playing outside with other children.

On July 6, a former Roane County school board member died when lightning struck him. Sheriff Jack Stockton said the man had just finished mowing his lawn in Kingston and was walking to his home when he was hit by lightning and died immediately.

The most recent happened the weekend of July 14. A Fayette County man died while mowing his mother's lawn when a pop-up storm arrived. The father of two died after lightning struck a tree, arced and hit him.

"There is no safe place outside when thunderstorms are in the area. If you hear thunder, you are likely within striking distance of the storm. Just remember, When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors," the NWS said on its website. "Too many people wait far too long to get to a safe place when thunderstorms approach. Unfortunately, these delayed actions lead to many of the lightning deaths and injuries in the United States."

You can find more tips on lightning safety on the NWS website: https://www.weather.gov/safety/lightning-safety

