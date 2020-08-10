Tennessee sends Louisiana resources to help prepare for Hurricane Delta response

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee sent resources to Louisiana to support emergency officials as they prepared for Hurricane Delta to make landfall in the northern Gulf Coast.
It was a Category 2 storm as of Thursday afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, according to officials. They said that the storm is expected to continue strengthening until it makes landfall. It's bringing significant threats of flooding, storm surges and high winds, according to a release.
The team making its way to Louisiana includes a total of 39 members of departments from the following agencies and counties:
- Brentwood Fire Department
- Metro Nashville Public Works
- Nashville Fire Department
- Williamson County Emergency Management Agency
- Metro Nashville Police Department
- Franklin Fire Department
- Murfreesboro Fire Department
- Metro Nashville General Services
- Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management
"In times of disaster, Tennesseans answer the call to help those in need," Governor Bill Lee said in a press release. "I am proud of these men and women from across the state and their commitment to provide life-saving services and relief to those affected by Hurricane Delta."
Officials also said that the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is coordinating with Tennessee's Hurricane Sally deployments through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.
They said that the task force will deploy in Louisiana for 14 days.