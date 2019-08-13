KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 12 to 8 p.m. for Tuesday. Heat indices will be upwards of 100-105 degrees locally and regionally.
Wartburg and Oakdale will have feels like temps around 100, with several other nearby areas experiencing slightly lower, but still hot, heat index temperatures on Tuesday.
Knoxville, Lenoir City, Oak Ridge, Dandridge, Clinton and many other cities and towns will have temperatures that feel several degrees over the 100 mark.
Dayton, Decatur and Athens are expected to reach up to 105 degrees for feels like, along with Calhoun.
Even the higher elevations will experience soaring feels like temps, with locales like Cosby, Townsend and Chilhowee reaching near or about 100 degrees.