The remnants of Ida could bring rain, storms and gusty winds to East Tennessee

The tropics may impact our forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Hurricane Ida is strengthening over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to make landfall along the coast of Louisiana this afternoon.

The system is forecast to be a major (category 3 or higher) hurricane when it moves onshore, slowly weakening as it moves inland.

The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center brings the remnants of Ida toward East Tennessee on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As of now, it looks like the outer bands of the system could start to move into our region by Tuesday morning.

The most widespread impacts will come from the potential for heavy rain.

We could see 1"-3" of rain (with higher totals possible) and localized flooding will be a concern.

Gusty winds will also be possible, especially in the Mountains.

You may want to secure loose objects around your property and plan to avoid going to the Mountains on Tuesday and Wednesday.

If the stronger outer bands end up moving over our area Tuesday, the potential for a few isolated tornadoes may also exist. *This will be dependent on a lot of factors so confidence is low at this time.*

As of now, it looks like the most impactful weather will happen on Tuesday with lingering showers and gusty winds expected Wednesday.

However...