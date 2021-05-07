The Smoky Mountains region is a little smokier as smoke arrives from severe wildfires in western Canada

People sensitive to smoke and particle pollution should limit their time and activities outdoors until the smoke passes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A yellow air quality alert is in effect for East Tennessee and most of the Southeast as smoke from the British Columbia wildfires makes it way into the region.

Smoke from those severe wildfires burning in western Canada is being carried through the air into the region. That smoke is being tracked near the surface to the upper atmosphere, which is creating moderate levels of particle pollution.

The EPA and Tennessee Air Pollution Control Division are forecasting "yellow" air quality alerts Monday and Tuesday due to the smoke. Most people will not need to take precautions, but if you suffer from lung disease or are sensitive to smoke and particle pollution, you should reduce your activity and time outdoors until the smoke passes.

**ATMOSPHERIC SMOKE**

We are tracking smoke at the surface to the upper parts of the atmosphere from wild fires in Canada. If you suffer from a lung disease you'll want to limit your outdoor activity a bit today. But it's also giving us that filtered sunshine look. pic.twitter.com/RoFryOfaPc — WBIR Weather (@WBIRWeather) July 5, 2021

Severe wildfires engulfed parts of western Canada last week following a historic heat wave that created a "powder keg" of dry conditions. Nearly 200 active fires were burning as of July 5, according to the government of British Columbia.

The fires are so intense they are fueling massive "fire clouds" that are spawning lightning storms that are sparking out-of-control fires by kicking up burning embers and igniting new fires through lightning strikes.