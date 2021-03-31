This is no joke... Redbud Winter will bring freezing temperatures for the first few days of April

A widespread frost/freeze is expected Thursday night and Friday night. Temperatures will warm up into next week.

(Redbud) Winter is coming... Get ready!

A big dip in the jet stream will allow unseasonably cold air to spread across the Southeast and you may need to take some precautions.

Lows will drop to around or just below freezing area-wide tonight with northerly winds at 5-10 mph dropping wind chills into the upper 20s for many locations.

**A Freeze Warning is in effect for tonight. Cover/protect sensitive plants and bring in pets!**

These chilly conditions may damage or kill sensitive plants so you'll want to cover or protect them, if you can!

Also, bring in your pets... They don't like to be out in the cold either.

And we aren't done yet... It will be even colder Thursday night with a hard freeze and widespread frost expected.

**A Freeze Watch is in effect for Thursday night with lows expected to drop into the middle to upper 20s.** (A Freeze Warning is in effect for SE KY in the dark blue... E TN will likely be upgraded to a warning.)

A hard freeze and widespread frost will again be possible Friday night into Saturday morning, then we will start to warm up.

We should mention, this is totally normal for this time of year.

While highs in the 40s (Thursday) and lows in the 20s are about 20 degrees below average for April and more normal for January, our average last freeze typically occurs around April 4th.

The average date of our last frost is April 17th and while the average last date with a low of 32 degrees is April 2nd, the latest low of 32 degrees on record is actually May 4th, 1986.

That's why we have the "5 little winters" of East Tennessee.

This first cold snap of spring season is known as Redbud winter, named because the Redbud Trees are currently blooming.

Once we get through the cool weather for the next few days, temperatures will warm back up ABOVE average for next week.