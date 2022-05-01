Thousands still without power in Blount and Sevier counties 3 days after winter storm, with another on the way

Sevier County Electric Systems said heavy, wet snow brought down trees near power lines.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — It has been 3 days after thousands in Sevier County and Blount County lost power, and some people are still trying to get by without it. Meanwhile, another winter storm is expected to blanket the area with snow again on Thursday.

Roughly 12,000 people who use Sevier County Electric Systems still do not have power.

Allen Robbins, the manager of SCES, said crews are working to restore the power as quickly as they can but the volume of trees that fell on power lines makes it difficult.

"You got all this heavy snow, we've had a lot of rain, you get a lot of wind," Robbins said.

With another forecasted snowstorm on Thursday, Robbins said his crews will continue to work, even in the snow. However, he said he expects the storm to slow them down.

He said he hopes the storm is not as bad as predicted and doesn't knock down more trees and power lines.

"We've been shedding tears hoping your good meteorologists are not correct this time," Robbins said. "We're prepared, we've got outside help that's in here now."

After 3 days, Alicia Holloway and her kids still don't have power. Holloway's house gets water from a well, so when there's no power, there's no running water.

Holloway took her family to a cabin in Gatlinburg that had power.

"I turned the lights off, turned the water on and off," Holloway said. "I flushed the commode as much as I could and took the best shower I've had in years."

Holloway is one of the many in Sevier County who had to make their own arrangements when the power went out.

The county said they did not provide any shelters for people who need heat and don't have power.

SMARM, the Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries, said they will work with people in need who don't have power "on a case-by-case basis." They ask people who need help to call them at 865-908-3153.

"There are people who are falling through the cracks and they really don't need to," said SMARM Director Ryan Huskey.