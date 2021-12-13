How to handle storm anxiety: tips frpm a mental health expert

Ben Harrington, CEO of the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee, said staying informed and making a plan are important.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — As severe weather approaches, mental health experts said stressing about what it will bring is normal.

"Worrying about the weather is actually very natural," said Ben Harrington, CEO of the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee. "It's important for us to be informed."

Harrington said it's not just humans that feel the stress.

"Dogs and other pets can get quite anxious during storms too," he said. "Humans are not alone in their anxiety."

Still, there are ways for people in Tennessee and across the region to reduce their stress during storms.

Harrington recommends making a plan, watching the forecast and staying alert.

"When we are doing our job to stay informed, we have to know what we can control," Harrington said. "None of us can control the weather, but we can make a plan and that's very important."

10News Meteorologist Cassie Nall said she recommends people be prepared instead of scared.

"Know where your safe places are. It should be the lowest level of your home away from doors and windows," she said. "Practice going to that safe place so that when the emergency happens, everybody knows what to do."

If you get overly anxious about severe weather or storms, it might be helpful to limit your exposure to the aftermath of them on social media and television.

"We don't need someone who gets overly anxious to keep reliving any of that," Harrington said.

You can also seek help from professionals if you feel you need it. The Mental Health Association of East Tennessee has a free screening tool at this link.