TAZEWELL, Tenn. — Officials with the National Weather Service confirmed Saturday a tornado touched down in Claiborne County around 6 p.m.

It was recorded on State Highway 345, also known as Cedar Fork Road, between Tazewell and Sneedville in Claiborne County. NWS said it was located about eight miles northeast of Tazewell or 13 miles west of Sneedville and it was moving northeast at 50 miles per hour.

Details on damage are limited.

One 10News viewer said he lives in New Tazewell and heard what sounded like a freight train right outside his front door.

10News has a crew on the way and will keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.