Tropical moisture could cause flooding in East Tennessee

The remnants of "Fred" will bring heavy rain to East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky.

We need rain!

That's what we've been saying for most of the month of August... But now we may get a little too much of a good thing as tropical moisture moves into the region.

Tropical Storm Fred is slowly strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to make landfall along the Panhandle of Florida this evening.

The system will weaken quickly before it reaches East Tennessee.

While we could see some gusty winds at times on Tuesday, the greatest impacts will come from the heavy rain.

The remnants of Fred will bring copious amounts of tropical moisture into the Southeast and this means that showers (and any storms that develop) will be efficient rain producers.

Rainfall totals of 2"-3" (with higher totals possible) could cause localized flooding, especially in areas that have seen rain over the past few days.

Use extra caution on the roads when heavy rain is falling and NEVER drive through floodwaters.

Please pass along any reports of damage or flooding to the WBIR 10Weather Team on our Weather Facebook and Weather Twitter social media pages.