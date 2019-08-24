ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Storm Dorian is getting better organized and is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to the Winward Islands Monday afternoon.

Meantime, a tropical storm warning is in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines as the storm moves west.

Maximum sustained winds are 60 mph, and the storm is moving west at 14 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory.

The storm is forecast to continue heading westward, eventually to the west-northwest, toward the Lesser Antilles. From there, exact impacts to Puerto Rico, Cuba and perhaps Florida remain yet to be determined.

National Hurricane Center forecasters, however, predict it will become a Category 1 hurricane by mid-week.

Spaghetti models

Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the storm will go. Together, they look like spaghetti noodles. Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.

Tropical track

This is the latest "cone of uncertainty," which shows an area where the center of the storm could go, when and how strong it might be at the given time.

Satellite and radar

The latest satellite and radar image for the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

Watches and warnings

What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.

