ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A tropical storm warning and a hurricane watch have been issued for Puerto Rico, as Tropical Storm Dorian moves across St. Lucia and into the eastern Caribbean Sea with powerful winds.

The government of the Dominican Republic has issued a hurricane watch from Isla Saona to Samana. A tropical storm watch has been issued on the south coast of the island from Isla Saona to Punta Palenque and on the north coast from Samama to Puerto Plata.

The current cone of uncertainty storm track for Tropical Storm Dorian now includes much of the Tampa Bay region, South Florida and the Florida Keys.

However, it remains too early to say how much Dorian could affect Florida.

Maximum sustained winds are nearly 50 mph, and the storm is moving west-northwest at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. As of 8 a.m., Dorian was about 15 miles west-northwest of St. Lucia.

National Hurricane Center forecasters, however, predict Dorian could become a Category 1 hurricane by mid-week when it moves near Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola. And again, should it reach Florida, the storm's forecast intensity at this time is a question.

Spaghetti models

Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the storm will go. Together, they look like spaghetti noodles. Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.

Tropical track

This is the latest "cone of uncertainty," which shows an area where the center of the storm could go, when and how strong it might be at the given time.

Satellite and radar

The latest satellite and radar image for the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

Watches and warnings

What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.

