Tropical storm warnings and storm surge watches have been issued for parts of Florida's west coast.

TAMPA, Fla — A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of Florida's west coast, including for the coastal Tampa Bay area.

The northern Tampa Bay area remains in Tropical Storm Eta's cone of uncertainty, with some spaghetti models suggesting the storm will head that way. Other models take it slightly further north.

As of the most recent update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Eta is about 315 miles south-southwest of Tampa. It was producing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph as it moved north-northeast at 9 mph.

A storm surge watch is in effect for the Tampa Bay area, and the National Weather Service is warning of flash flooding that could be possible through Friday afternoon.

As of the latest advisory, these are the watches and warnings in effect:

Tropical storm warning

Dry Tortugas

Bonita Beach to Suwannee River, Florida

Storm surge watch

Bonita Beach to Steinhatchee River, Florida, including Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor

Tropical storm watch

Cuban provinces of La Habana, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Pinar del Rio and Isle of Youth

North of the Suwannee River to Aucilla River, Florida

Although the center of the storm may pass Tampa Bay just offshore, tropical storm-force winds and bands of heavy rain will be possible through Thursday, especially in the Tropical Storm Warning area.

Tropical Storm Eta already made landfall around 11 p.m. Sunday night ET on Lower Matecumbe Key, Florida. But, a second Florida landfall is possible.

The NHC is also tracking two other disturbances.

Subtropical Storm Theta is in the eastern Atlantic. It became the 29th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, setting the record for most named storm in the Atlantic in a single season. It will have no impact on the United States.

The NHC is also tracking Disturbance 1 in the Caribbean. It is a storm that all interests in the Gulf of Mexico will need to track closely. It currently has a 70-percent chance of developing into another tropical cyclone in the next 5 days.