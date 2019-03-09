The family of two Knoxville women are waiting for good news after the two decided to stay behind in the Bahamas and help others as Hurricane Dorian ravages the island.

Knox County Commissioner Hugh Nystrom said his sister Joann Nystrom Coakley and her friend, Pam Peterson Mobley, chose to stay behind on the island of Green Turtle Cay. Nystrom said Pam is a doctor and wanted to provide support after other doctors had evacuated, and his sister wanted to stay with her for support.

The family has been waiting patiently for more than a day as Dorian lashes the Bahamas with dangerous winds and heavy rains, causing widespread and deadly flooding that claimed the lives of at least five people.

The storm has devastated the communication infrastructure in the Bahamas, making it impossible for people to contact their loved ones at the moment. Coakley's and Mobley's family and friends have been left in the dark.

Nystrom said they are remaining optimistic and are confident they will hear from the two very soon, saying he believes they had taken shelter on higher ground.

"I have spoken to the state department today, they are doing their best to help all of the Americans who may have been impacted by the storm," he said. "Both families are grateful for your prayers and expect to receive good news within the next day or two."