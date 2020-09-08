USGS: Magnitude 5.1 earthquake reported near Sparta, NC

The United States Geological Survey says it happened just north of Sparta, North Carolina.

SPARTA, N.C. — The United States Geological Survey reported an earthquake in Sparta, North Carolina on Sunday morning.

The 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported at 8:07 a.m. approximately two miles southeast of Sparta -- but people felt it across East Tennessee.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The USGS is asking if you felt the earthquake, to submit a “Did you feel it” report here:

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000bbei/executive.

The last time there was an earthquake of this magnitude in North Carolina was back in 1916, according to the National Weather Service.