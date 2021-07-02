Volunteer Energy Cooperative working to restore power after winter weather

Officials said they were unsure when power will be restored because of the extent of the damages.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — Thousands of East Tennesseans are without power because of the snow conditions.

As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, Cumberland County still had more than 1,000 customers without power.

Volunteer Energy Cooperative said several power lines and poles were down in several East Tennessee counties.

