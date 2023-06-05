Kids – want to be on TV? Join WBIR at Fountain City Park on June 13 for fun Weather Education Day activities

The fun is happening on Tuesday, June 13 at 4 p.m. at Fountain City Park off North Broadway. We hope to see you there!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When it comes to fun in the summertime — we’ve got it down to a science!

On Tuesday, June 13 WBIR Channel 10 will be live from Fountain City Park in North Knoxville with KUB for the 10News Weather Education Day, and we want your kids to join us.

Have them down at Fountain City Park by 3:45 p.m. and get ready for a full hour of activities with our weather team — as well as an electrifying display from KUB.

Plus — your child may be chosen to be part of our Bus Stop Forecast here on Channel 10, so make sure they’re not wearing green.