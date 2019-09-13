My how the tables have turned... we had record-setting rain and widespread flooding in February and continued to see near to above-average rain totals through June.

July was hot and mostly dry but a handful of days with heavy rain still helped us to finish the month with a surplus.

From July 24 through Aug. 24, minimal rain and hot temperatures began to dry out the ground.

We almost made up the rainfall monthly deficit during a week of wet weather toward the end of August but now, the proverbial spigot has shut off.

The Southern Valley is now in moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions have developed in the areas shaded in yellow. This is the precursor to drought.

What impact will this have on the fall colors?

So far, it appears that there are only isolated cases of trees becoming stressed and dropping their leaves a little early. Most trees are fine at this point.

The warm temperatures may actually be more of a problem and could delay the onset of the change of colors... just like last year.

But we need to see the rain... So when can expect to see some in our forecast?

Scattered rain chances are expected on Saturday afternoon as a weak front moves into the region but beyond that point, minimal rainfall is expected for about the next week.

At one point, we were optimistic that we might get some moisture from a tropical disturbance but the latest forecast now takes that system to the east of Florida so the beneficial rain won't make it this far inland.

The Weather Prediction Center generally shows less than a quarter of an inch of rain through at least the next 5 days for East Tennessee.

Start doing your dances folks... we need to see some rain!