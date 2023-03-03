10Weather Impact Day: Strong to severe storms expected Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An area of low pressure in the Deep South will be moving into the area Friday.
Friday morning, light rain will develop.
A cold front attached to the low-pressure system could cause strong to severe storms to develop in East Tennessee.
The timing looks to be between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday.
The biggest threats will be gusty winds of 70 to 80 mph, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.
A High Wind Warning has been issued from 10 a.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday.
Downed trees and power outages look to be a concern with these gusty winds.