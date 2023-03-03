10Weather Impact Day: Strong to severe storms expected Friday

Gusty winds, heavy rain and an isolated tornado possible as strong storms sweep through the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An area of low pressure in the Deep South will be moving into the area Friday.

Friday morning, light rain will develop.

A cold front attached to the low-pressure system could cause strong to severe storms to develop in East Tennessee.

The timing looks to be between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday.

The biggest threats will be gusty winds of 70 to 80 mph, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.

A High Wind Warning has been issued from 10 a.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday.