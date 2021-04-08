When to see the peak of the Perseid Meteor Shower and other sky events to look for in August

From seeing bright and beautiful Venus near sunset to watching the peak of a meteor shower, there are some sky events to check out this month.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — We'll start the month with a New Moon on Sunday August 8th.

As the waxing crescent begins to grow on Tuesday the 10th, it will be near Venus in the western sky shortly after sunset.

The Perseid Meteor Shower will peak during the predawn hours of Thursday, August 12th with up to 100 meteors per hour visible in the sky.

The shower runs from July through the end of August but the peak will be the best chance to see debris from tail of the Swift-Tuttle Comet burning up in the Earth's atmosphere.

We'll finish out the month with the Full Sturgeon Moon on Sunday the 22nd.

The moon will technically be full at 8:02 AM so it will look full and bright in the sky on both Saturday and Sunday night.

There will also be a few opportunities to see the International Space Station pass over East Tennessee throughout the month.