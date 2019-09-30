Lovers of fall colors: It's looking to be another late-October arrival.

The end of September is when East Tennessee historically starts enjoying its fall colors before a mid-October peak. However, as of the last day of month we're just seeing a lot of green and brown.

Updated foliage projections now show fall colors being delayed for weeks and will begin to arrive around mid-to-late October and peak in early November.

Mind you, that's if temperatures chill out soon. On Sept. 30 -- we were still smashing heat records with a high of 95 degrees in Knoxville.

Sadly, the weather isn't cooperating to bring out the best fall colors. Hot weather lingering into October is already turning some trees brown from heat stress, and the moderate drought conditions have delayed the typical onset of colors.

The later the peak is pushed back, the more likely the colors will be short-lived, too.

This will be the third year in a row colors ended up arriving late in East Tennessee. 2017 and 2018 both saw unseasonably warm starts to fall, and colors didn't start to shine until mid-October.

In 2016, we had seen similar record-breaking hot conditions. By mid-October, there were consecutive record days of 88-degree heat. However, historic severe drought conditions had lingered since that spring -- which led to leaves paradoxically peaking and falling earlier than normal.

As of Sept. 30 in the Smokies, things were still looking mostly green. You can see a few small hints of fall colors from atop Clingmans Dome.

From Newfound Gap, you can see a a few trees are beginning to turn, but it's looking like we're still a few weeks out before the Smokies will start to show off its true fall splendor.

Despite the late arrival, the colors in the Smokies should still be impressive as always. If you're looking to find the best time to take an autumn drive or hike through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, you can check out the latest views from its webcams.