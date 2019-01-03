KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Last weekend's flooding continues to linger in East Tennessee, blocking some major intersections in Knoxville.

As of Friday, March 1, the City of Knoxville says there were 9 thoroughfares closed off. Here are the roads that are still closed and submerged according to city officials:

Cilla Road at Anna Road/Saravis Drive

Colonial Circle at Peyton Place

Cranberry Drive at Clairidge Road

Gaines Road at Clairidge Road

Hollywood Road at Kelly Place

Papermill Drive at Hollywood Road

Prosser Road at Knoxville Zoo Drive

Milligan Street at Woodbine Avenue

Northshore Drive at Town Center Boulevard

It will take some time for the water to recede, but some people are getting impatient and making dangerous decisions.The cones and barricades KPD placed are still there for good reason. If you go around them and attempt to drive through a flooded road, this will be you:

There have been multiple vehicles that submerged in the past two days at the closed section of Northshore Drive alone. Don't let this be you -- follow the detours.