It's that time of year when there are plenty of outdoor activities each weekend around East Tennessee, but chances for scattered showers and storms in the forecast come along and put a damper on peoples' weekends.

This weekend -- we're looking at just that, and some of the storms could be strong. Here's what to expect.

SATURDAY

The first half of the weekend won't be a washout but this will be the day that we could have some strong to severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center is currently highlighting parts of our of viewing area to be under a "marginal" and "slight" risk for severe weather. This is a level 1 (green) and level 2 (yellow) on a scale of 1 to 5. This basically just highlights the areas that have the chance of seeing some of those strong storms reach severe limits.

WBIR Weather

A storm is considered "severe" when it has the potential to produce wind gusts of 58 mph or greater and hail the size of quarters or larger. Tornadoes will not be a concern this weekend.

It's important to note that in East Tennessee, a storm does not necessarily have to have a warning issued for it to have an impact. Gusts of 40 mph are strong enough to knock down branches and cause minor power outages.

Our bushy trees really catch that wind so make sure you are paying attention to ANY storm that comes through the area this weekend, even if there isn't a warning issued.

THREATS: The main threats from the stronger storms this weekend will be the potential for damaging winds (again, the storm doesn't have to be warned for that to happen) and small hail. Conditions will not be favorable for the development of tornadoes.

WBIR Weather

Localized flooding may also be possible. There will be a lot of moisture in the atmosphere for these showers and storms to work with. Heavy rain could cause standing water in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Pay attention if you'll be near a river, creek or stream and when you are out on the roads.

TIMING: There is a lot of uncertainty but as of now, it appears that we could have some showers during the morning hours. The best chance for strong to severe storms will be with the activity that develops during the afternoon and evening hours.

There could be a couple of rounds of showers and storms through the day and into the evening so have a way to receive weather alerts and pay attention to changing conditions. Check back for updates to the forecast!

The potential for strong storms will decrease late Saturday night but rain chances will linger overnight into Sunday. Rain could be heavy at times and localized flooding will be possible.

SUNDAY

We will likely start the day with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. No severe weather is expected on Sunday.

Rain chances will taper off during the late afternoon into the evening.

For a look at your extended forecast going into next week, click here.