KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As we head into the cold winter months, there's one thing on everyone's mind: how many days will school be cancelled this year due to the winter weather?

We had the chance to sit down with Knox County Superintendent Bob Thomas to talk about how, why and when they make the decision to close school for the day.

Let me say this, it's not an easy decision and I don't envy him or any superintendent for any school district.

Take a listen for yourself on what Thomas said about cancelling school due to winter weather. When a decision is made to cancel school due to winter weather, the primary concern is for the students and staff.

It takes a lot of people to help make the decision when considering to cancel school.

The school district is very aware that it is a huge inconvenience to parents when cancelling school due to winter weather.

The terrain in Knox County makes for a tough decision when deciding to cancel school.

From urban to suburban to rural areas, it's all considered when making the decision to cancel school due to winter weather.

Three days from an impending winter storm, the school district begins the process in making the decision to cancel school.

There is a lot to consider when making the decision to cancel school due to impending winter weather.

It's not an easy decision to make when deciding to cancel school due to winter weather.

