Let’s take a look at some examples of elevations and average snowfall totals.

Knoxville is located in the Great Tennessee Valley.

At an elevation of about 980 feet, they typically receive about 6.5 inches of snow each year.

Valley use_1540789575175.jpg.jpg

Meanwhile, up on the Cumberland Plateau, Crossville sits at about 1900 feet and usually sees about 11.5 inches of snow.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Double the elevation, double the snow.

Plateau use_1540790292360.jpg.jpg

The Plateau and Cumberland Mountains extend northeast into Southern Kentucky.

Snow totals can vary a lot up in that region due to the terrain but an average season in Williamsburg would include just over 11 inches of snow at around 900 feet in elevation.

KY use_1540790313000.jpg.jpg

If you want the best chance of seeing snow each winter, you should head to the Smoky Mountains.

With an elevation of over 6000 feet, Mt. LeConte can receive over 80 inches of snow during the cold weather season....That’s almost 7 feet!

Mountains use_1540790332006.jpg.jpg

RELATED: Words to know for the winter season

RELATED: Types of winter precipitation

Together, the Cumberland Mountains, Plateau and Smoky Mountains form a “horseshoe” shape of locations that have the best chances of seeing snow each year.

horseshoe use_1540790236613.jpg.jpg
© 2018 WBIR