Let’s take a look at some examples of elevations and average snowfall totals.

Knoxville is located in the Great Tennessee Valley.

At an elevation of about 980 feet, they typically receive about 6.5 inches of snow each year.

Meanwhile, up on the Cumberland Plateau, Crossville sits at about 1900 feet and usually sees about 11.5 inches of snow.

Double the elevation, double the snow.

The Plateau and Cumberland Mountains extend northeast into Southern Kentucky.

Snow totals can vary a lot up in that region due to the terrain but an average season in Williamsburg would include just over 11 inches of snow at around 900 feet in elevation.

If you want the best chance of seeing snow each winter, you should head to the Smoky Mountains.

With an elevation of over 6000 feet, Mt. LeConte can receive over 80 inches of snow during the cold weather season....That’s almost 7 feet!

Together, the Cumberland Mountains, Plateau and Smoky Mountains form a “horseshoe” shape of locations that have the best chances of seeing snow each year.

