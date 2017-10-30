Once upon a time, before there were computers and apps on our phones, people looked to nature for ways to know what the weather had in store.

The number of fogs in August is said to indicate the number of days that would have snow during the winter season.

The shape of the root within a persimmon seed will foretell how harsh the cold weather season will be. A spoon indicates plenty of show, a knife foretells of sharp cold and a fork represents mild conditions.

A plentiful acorn crop should fatten the bears and squirrels to survive a long and bitterly cold season ahead.

And woolly worms, the prognosticators of winter weather, can tell you how harsh the winter will be. An all-black caterpillar means you should prepare for a long and cold winter and a brown creature hints at milder conditions ahead.

But how do you know which worm to trust?

Well, times have changed.

A woolly worm’s color depends on that of its parents and we had more acorns than we knew what to do with last year but the winter ended up being one of the warmest on record.

While nature will sometimes show its hand, it is also full of secrets. This is where the 10Weather team comes in...

They've read the signs and looked at the computer models and they'll have your official WBIR Winter Weather forecast coming up Tuesday Oct. 30 at 11 p.m.

