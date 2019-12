The same strong weather system that brought us heavy rain and thunderstorms on Saturday will give us a taste of winter on Monday and several school districts in East Tennessee have implemented delays.

Here's a running list of school delays and closings in our area:

Campbell County: Delayed 2 hours

Claiborne County: Delayed 2 hours

Cocke County: Delayed 2 hours

Greene County: Delayed 2 hours

Hancock County: Delayed 2 hours

Harlan County, Kentucky: Closed

Hawkins County: Delayed 2 hours

Heritage Christian Academy: Delayed 2 hours

J. Frank White Academy: Delayed 2 hours

Morgan County: Closed

Rogersville: Delayed 2 hours

Sevier County: Delayed 2 hours

Tri-State Christian Academy: Delayed 2 hours

RELATED: McGhee Tyson issues advisory for Thanksgiving travelers into Monday

RELATED: Snow showers are expected in the higher elevations through the day Monday