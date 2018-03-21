tennessee election results 2018

Find real-time 2018 election results, including federal, state and local races. The battle for the U.S. Senate from Tennessee between Republican Marsha Blackburn
, who currently serves in the House of Representatives, and Democrat Phil Bredesen
, a former Tennessee governor, is being closely watched nationally because it could impact the Balance of Power in the Senate. The governor’s race is between Republican Bill Lee
, a Middle Tennessee businessman, and Democrat Karl Dean
, who is a former Nashville mayor. There are a number of U.S. House seats being contested, including District 2, where former Knox County mayor Tim Burchett
, a Republican, is running against Democrat Renee Hoyos
.