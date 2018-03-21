WATCH LIVE
On Air 4:25AM
46
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville Weather Summary: 46 degrees
Menu
WBIR Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • At the Border
© 2018 WBIR-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Delays/Closings

1 Closing Alert

tennessee election results 2018

Find real-time 2018 election results, including federal, state and local races. The battle for the U.S. Senate from Tennessee between Republican Marsha Blackburn, who currently serves in the House of Representatives, and Democrat Phil Bredesen, a former Tennessee governor, is being closely watched nationally because it could impact the Balance of Power in the Senate. The governor’s race is between Republican Bill Lee, a Middle Tennessee businessman, and Democrat Karl Dean, who is a former Nashville mayor. There are a number of U.S. House seats being contested, including District 2, where former Knox County mayor Tim Burchett, a Republican, is running against Democrat Renee Hoyos.
Location/Group:

Filter results:
* indicates an incumbent

Politics

Featured Videos
Rep. Burchett wins U.S. House race
ELECTIONS
Blackburn wins U.S. Senate race
ELECTIONS
Bill Lee wins governor's race; Dean concedes
ELECTIONS
Hoyos loses U.S. House race
ELECTIONS
Burchett becomes Congressman for U.S. House District 2
ELECTIONS
Bredesen loses U.S. Senate raceo
ELECTIONS
Burchett gives victory speech after winning U.S. House race
ELECTIONS
Blackburn wins U.S. Senate race
ELECTIONS
Karl Dean concedes to Bill Lee
ELECTIONS
Johnson secures 13th District race
ELECTIONS
Marsha Blackburn holds early lead over Phil Bredesen
POLITICS
Bill Lee thanks supporters, promises to be governor for all Tennesseans
ELECTIONS
© 2018 WBIR-TV. All Rights Reserved.