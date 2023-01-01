Knoxville Primary Election Results

Real-time election results for the 2023 Knoxville mayoral and city council primary elections will be posted here on Tuesday, August 29.

WBIR 10News has an election guide with tips and resources to help you vote. Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Aug. 29. You can check the state's voter information website to find your polling location.

WBIR 10News will be keeping you updated through the night with the latest results. Bookmark this page for real-time election results, including absentee ballots and early voting, as they come in after the polls close.