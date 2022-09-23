Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Money
Nation World
Politics
Investigations
Coronavirus
Shows
Features
10 Rising Hearts
Latest News Stories
It's fall y'all! Here are East Tennessee's autumn activities
UT students are grateful for student section due to high game day ticket prices
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Closings/Delays
Traffic
Gibbon Cam
Text Alerts
Latest Weather Stories
NASA moon rocket launch may be delayed by approaching storm
WATCH: Hurricane Fiona generates 50-foot waves in Atlantic Ocean
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Knoxville, TN »
75°
Knoxville, TN »
Weather
Closings
Advertise With Us
2022 Parent Survey
As Seen on TV
Vols
Live at Five @4
High School Sports
Noticias WBIR
Recipes
Contests
The Heartland Series
Educator of the Week
10 Rising Hearts
10 Listens
10 About Town
Hometown Spotlight
OD Epidemic
Service & Sacrifice
Appalachian Unsolved
Inside Tennessee
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Your Photos: Vol fans show off Big Orange spirit ahead of Florida game
1/42
Submitted
2/42
Submitted
3/42
Submitted
4/42
Submitted
5/42
Cindy Bates
Credit: Cindy Bates
6/42
Submitted
7/42
Submitted
8/42
Submitted
9/42
Submitted
10/42
Submitted
11/42
Submitted
12/42
Submitted
13/42
Submitted
14/42
Submitted
15/42
Submitted
16/42
Submitted
17/42
Submitted
18/42
Submitted
19/42
Submitted
20/42
Submitted
21/42
Submitted
22/42
Submitted
23/42
Submitted
24/42
Go Vols
25/42
Submitted
26/42
Submitted
27/42
Submitted
28/42
Submitted
29/42
Submitted
30/42
Submitted
31/42
Submitted
32/42
Submitted
33/42
Submitted
34/42
Submitted
35/42
Submitted
36/42
Submitted
37/42
WBIR
Cooper
38/42
Submitted
39/42
Submitted
40/42
Submitted
41/42
Submitted
42/42
Submitted
1
/
42
×
Submitted
More
Before You Leave, Check This Out
WBIR would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow