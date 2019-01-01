WATCH LIVE
In 2016, a wildfire swept out of the Great Smoky Mountains into the tourist town of Gatlinburg. As it descends, people caught in the eye of the firestorm do what they can to survive. An Alabama couple trapped inside an elevator feels the building fall around them. At the Park Vista Hotel, a mother writes her final words. In Chalet Village, brothers navigate mountain roads that have turned to paths of ember. And at the LeConte Rescue Center, a desperate father tries to get in contact with his wife and two children, who he knows are trapped. 14 people died.

