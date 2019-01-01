WATCH LIVE
knoxville marathon

Service & Sacrifice: Wounded Marine supports veterans and inspires after running 31 marathons in 31 days
Service & Sacrifice: Wounded Marine supports veterans and inspires after running 31 marathons in 31 days
Rob Jones has achieved incredible athletic feats as a double amputee. Here's his advice about unlocking your potential.
Tracking weather for the 2019 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon
Local Veterans train hard for Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon
Local family works hard to make things run smoothly during the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon
Covenant Health Knoxville marathon weekend will have something for everyone
Service & Sacrifice: Wounded Marine completes 31 marathons in 31 days
Woman loses 80 pounds training for 5K
Sequoyah Hills prepares for fun during Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon
Covenant Health races cause road closures
Radio operators work as eyes, ears at race
Students put in some miles and smiles for the Covenant Kids Run
Dr. Bob shares some healthy reasons to try training for a full or half marathon
Group called 'Streakers' run every Knoxville Marathon ever held
Warm and breezy on Saturday with a chance for showers and a few storms late
Warm and breezy on Saturday with a chance for showers and a few storms late
Keep an eye on those rain chances this weekend if you'll be participating in any Knoxville Marathon activities!
