WATCH LIVE
On Air 9:55PM
66
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville Weather Summary: 66 degrees
Menu
Exact phrase
WBIR Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
Home
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation World
Health
Politics
Life
Investigative
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings & Delays
School Closings Text Alerts
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Latest Sports
Big Orange Locker
Clad in Big Orange
High School Sports
HSS Signing Day
Knoxville Marathon
NASCAR
Super Bowl
Titans
UT Vols/Lady Vols
Shows
Fox 43
Heartland
Inside Tennessee
Live at Five at Four
Features
10About Town
10Brews
10Listens
10 Rising Hearts
Appalachian Unsolved
At the Border
Buddy Check 10
Connecting Hearts
Contests
DEALBOSS
DIY
Educator of the Week
Food
Gorillacam
Hometown Spotlight
Instagram
Junior Anchor
Magnify Money
OD Epidemic
Parenting 101
Pay It Forward
Recipes
Scholar of the Week
Service and Sacrifice
Shop
Super Stories
Verify
Vote
Wildfires
Worth Sharing
Year in Review
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Newsletter
Jobs
Programming Guide
RSS Feeds
Closed Captioning
Internships
Store
Your Take
© 2019 WBIR-TV. All Rights Reserved.
knoxville marathon
Service & Sacrifice: Wounded Marine supports veterans and inspires after running 31 marathons in 31 days
Rob Jones has achieved incredible athletic feats as a double amputee. Here's his advice about unlocking your potential.
SERVICE-AND-SACRIFICE
Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon Forecast: Cooler with chance of rain
WEATHER
80 pounds down! Runner trains for 5K with Keto diet
FEATURES
T-rexes, sloths, and cupcake calories: Sequoyah Hills preps marathon route with fun costumes and signs
KNOXVILLE-MARATHON
Featured Videos
Tracking weather for the 2019 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon
KNOXVILLE-MARATHON
Local Veterans train hard for Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon
FIVE-AT-FOUR
Local family works hard to make things run smoothly during the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon
FIVE-AT-FOUR
Covenant Health Knoxville marathon weekend will have something for everyone
FIVE-AT-FOUR
Service & Sacrifice: Wounded Marine completes 31 marathons in 31 days
SERVICE-AND-SACRIFICE
Woman loses 80 pounds training for 5K
KNOXVILLE-MARATHON
Sequoyah Hills prepares for fun during Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon
KNOXVILLE-MARATHON
Covenant Health races cause road closures
KNOXVILLE-MARATHON
Radio operators work as eyes, ears at race
KNOXVILLE-MARATHON
Students put in some miles and smiles for the Covenant Kids Run
FIVE-AT-FOUR
Dr. Bob shares some healthy reasons to try training for a full or half marathon
FIVE-AT-FOUR
Group called 'Streakers' run every Knoxville Marathon ever held
NEWS
Play
Radio operators ready to step in if there's a race day emergency
If cell phone towers go down on race day, these guys will be the eyes and ears of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon.
KNOXVILLE-MARATHON
Play
A 26.2-mile goal: Knox County kids run marathon one mile at a time
They've been logging all their miles since January to run the equivalent of a full marathon: 26.2 miles.
KNOXVILLE-MARATHON
Play
Race day superstitions: helpful or hurtful?
The Knoxville marathon is just days away, do you have your lucky socks ready to go?
KNOXVILLE-MARATHON
Warm and breezy on Saturday with a chance for showers and a few storms late
Keep an eye on those rain chances this weekend if you'll be participating in any Knoxville Marathon activities!
FORECAST
21 minutes ago
Play
Sports News
Seniors reflect on time at Tennessee
Play
'Streakers' run every Knoxville Marathon ever held
A group of 15 runners will run their 15th consecutive Knoxville Marathon this weekend.
LOCAL
Play
Tune up your Knoxville Marathon experience with WBIR's staff playlist
Whether you're participating in the race or not, our song suggestions can tune up your next workout or inspire you to compete next year.
KNOXVILLE-MARATHON
Play
"My goal this time is to run without fear and without comparison": Woman with MS prepares for fifth marathon
The 2019 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon will be a breeze for one local runner who is running her fifth marathon--and her third since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
KNOXVILLE-MARATHON
Play
WBIR's Tom Barclay makes lifestyle change while training for marathon
"It's not just about shedding the weight now or putting in these ten miles now. It's to continue to do this from here on out," Tom Barclay said.
KNOXVILLE-MARATHON
Featured Galleries
Tennessee Vols in the NCAA tournament
SPORTS
Tennessee routs Kentucky 71-52
VOLS
Tee Martin on Rocky Top
SPORTS
Tennessee Vols defeat Memphis Tigers 102-92
VOLS
PHOTOS: At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon
KNOXVILLE-MARATHON
PHOTOS: 2017 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon
KNOXVILLE-MARATHON
October 2016: Neyland Stadium renovation renderings
VOLS-FOOTBALL
Tennessee Football 2017: Take a look inside Neyland Stadium
VOLS
Tennessee's top dog: Smokey
VOLS
1998 National Champions: The Fiesta Bowl
98VOLS
PHOTOS: Tennessee wins the SEC Championship against Mississippi State
98VOLS
Daily Beacon headlines chronicle UT's journey to '98 championship
98VOLS
Local Headlines
Need to Know: Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon this weekend
NEWS
Updated:
3 hours ago
Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon Forecast: Cooler with chance of rain
WEATHER
Featured artists, lineup announced for 'Volapalooza'
MUSIC
80 pounds down! Runner trains for 5K with Keto diet
FEATURES
Men charged in connection to Morristown shooting
CRIME
Updated:
2 hours ago
Legacy Parks cuts the ribbon on three new Urban Wilderness support stations
LOCAL
Updated:
3 hours ago
Audience of One: Vols' faith lifts basketball team to greater heights
VOLS
Tennessee falls to Purdue in overtime, 99-94
VOLS
Smokey celebrates bluetick's new status as Tennessee state dog
LOCAL
"Have you seen Admiral?" adorable little Vols fan asks Grant Williams
SPORTS
Need to Know: Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon this weekend
NEWS
3 hours ago
3...2...1...GO! Mario Kart with the Vols
SPORTS
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2019 WBIR-TV. All Rights Reserved.