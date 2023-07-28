‘Music can touch you in places you didn’t even know’ | Metro Drug Coalition’s music therapy helping people overcome addiction

Music therapy provides a safe space for those in recovery to share their struggles without the stigma.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Music holds a special place in David Beloit’s heart. He used it to escape from reality—until he began struggling with addiction.

“It kind of kept me down,” he said. “I listened to the wrong music.”

The right songs in the music therapy class at the Metro Drug Coalition Gateway have helped him overcome addiction.

“Music can touch you in places that you didn't even know existed, deep in your soul,” Beloit said. “It's a very exhilarating feeling to be able to open up in a way that you otherwise wouldn't.”

Addiction is a disease of isolation. This class provides a community and safe space for people in recovery to open up.

“Sometimes it's easier for people to talk about their own experiences and feelings as they relate to lyrics in a song, rather than just coming up with that out of thin air,” said Cecilia Wright, a board-certified music therapist. “I'm seeing some people just gradually open up more and more and be more willing to share and that feels really great because it tells me that people are feeling safe to do that.”

Hope in the Hills, which puts on a yearly music festival called Healing Appalachia, sponsors the class at MDC. Wright chooses a different theme to focus on each week.

“I try to bring in a collection of songs that relate to a given topic, pass out instruments, and encourage people to engage in the music,” she said. “Music therapy is an evidence-based clinical practice in which we use music to address individual goals.”

John Craft has struggled with addiction and homelessness. He said this class has helped him find a community.

"I used to isolate a lot before — listen my music and just block everybody out in the world,” he said. “Since coming here to music therapy, it has entitled me a way to develop my strengths and skills through music and to enlighten others and just help me be a better person.”

He said he feels safe and comfortable sharing in this group – something he hasn’t always had.

“I chose to find something different to do with my life and come in this program,” Craft said. “We tap, we rattle, we roll and there's always a theme. There's always something positive to talk about.”

Curtis Buttram Jr. said the music therapy class means a lot to him.

“We have a tendency to place ourselves too much for falling short or not doing things that we know that we should do and shouldn't do,” he said. “Music therapy has helped me be able to relax more, to not be my own worst enemy.”

Samantha Pemberton has leaned on music throughout her recovery. This class helps her dig deeper into the songs.

“I relate a lot to a lot of the songs that we do in music therapy… it helps me to see the meanings of the songs,” she said. “I love it because I'm free to talk about how I feel — I can cry, I can just be myself and it's amazing.”