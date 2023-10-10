THP troopers arrive at restaurants across East TN as part of 'Tip-A-Cop' event, raising money for Special Olympics

The event raises money for the Special Olympics, which provides people with intellectual disabilities chances for fitness, social interaction and personal growth.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrived at different Texas Roadhouse locations across East Tennessee for an annual event meant to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Troopers were at restaurants in Knoxville and Sevierville from 5 p.m. through 8 p.m. on Tuesday. They were at locations at Turkey Creek, Powell, Morrell Road, Kinzell Way and Collier Drive.

"This event is an excellent opportunity for our local law enforcement officers to come together with the community and raise funds for a cause that means a lot to us," said a spokesperson for THP.

The Special Olympics gives people with intellectual disabilities opportunities for physical fitness, social interaction and personal growth. The Special Olympics connects with people across the world, bringing athletes together for a variety of games.