KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Parents and students, the clock is ticking to apply for the Tennessee Promise. The scholarship deadline is Nov. 1 for the class of 2020.

Tennessee Promise offers two years of community or technical college, tuition-free, to Tennessee high school graduates.

To apply, first you have to create a student portal account. Include your first and last name, social security number, date of birth, and email address. Then students must submit an online application.

Also, students must fill out the FAFSA application by Feb. 1. This application must be completed to keep you eligible for the Tennessee Promise scholarship. TN Promise encourages students to find a help day at your school to fill out the application.

The program is still looking for mentors. For the class of 2019, nearly 64,000 students applied, and leaders expect even more students for the class of 2020. Mentors are required to spend time with their student for one hour per month. There is a training session to make sure you are fully equipped.

Overall, Tennessee Achieves needs 9,000 volunteer mentors. As of Monday, Oct. 28, Knox County still needs 143 of their 602 mentors. Blount County stills needs 70 mentors and Sevier County needs 55.

The deadline for mentors to apply is Dec. 6.