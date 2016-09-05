One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. It is the most common cancer in women in the U.S. If breast cancer is detected and treated before it spreads to the lymph nodes and other parts of the body, the chance of a cure is greater than 85%. Know the warning signs of breast cancer and the guidelines for breast health.

The goal of the Buddy Check 10 program is to remind women to do their self breast exams to promote early detection.

Here's How It Works

♥ Find A Buddy Choose a family member, friend or coworker.

♥ Mark Your Calendar On the 10th of each month, mark your calendar as a reminder.

♥ Call Your Buddy Remind each other to do your breast self -exam.

If you find a lump, call your physician.

The Warning Signs of Breast Cancer

Breast lump or thickening

Bleeding or discharge from the nipple

Change in breast shape or contour

Dimpling or puckering of the skin Inflamed reddish appearance of the breast

Retraction or scaliness of the nipple

Guidelines for Breast Health

Physician Visits

A breast lump or any other suspicious sign should be checked by a physician as soon as possible. Many women delay seeing a doctor when they discover a lump, even though three-fourths of all breast lumps are benign. If a lump does turn out to be cancer, early diagnosis and treatment give women the best possible chance for a cure.

In addition to seeing a physician to investigate symptoms of breast cancer, a woman should undergo a routine physical breast examination with her physician.

Mammography

A mammogram is an X-ray picture of the breast taken with a special machine by trained technologists. Your breast will be positioned between two plastic plates and pressure is then applied to flatten the breast for a good, clear picture. Some discomfort may occur, but it only lasts a few seconds. A specially trained physician, called a radiologist, then reads the results of the procedure. For women with dense breast tissue a breast ultrasound will also be performed.

© 2018 WBIR