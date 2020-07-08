Kentucky Governor extends mask mandate 5 months after first reported COVID-19 case in state

On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear extended Kentucky's requirement for people to face coverings for another 30 days.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he would extend the state's mandate for face coverings by another 30 days on Thursday. It is the 5 month anniversary since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the state.

Beshear said in a press release that the mask mandate has been successful at flattening the curve of COVID-19 cases in the state. He also said that it continues to be important people wear masks.

“Let’s make sure that we protect our mental and emotional health, stay as committed as we’ve always been to defeating this virus and step it up," Governor Beshear said in a press release.

He also said that Kentucky's bars and restaurants will receive additional guidance on Monday.