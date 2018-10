Knoxville — This weekend is Free Flu Shot Saturday in Knoxville.

On Saturday, October 13, anyone is welcome to come to one of six local high schools to get a free flu shot.

More than 4,500 vaccinations will be available from 8 a.m til noon, or as long supplies list.

Austin-East Magnet High School

Farragut High School

Halls High School

West High School

South-Doyle Middle School

Carter High School

This is the 27th year for the event.

© 2018 WBIR