Knox County Schools hold first graduation ceremonies

HALLS, Tennessee — Knox County Schools began a two-week schedule of commencements for the Class of 2020 with a graduation ceremony Monday morning at Halls High School.

The commencement was the first time many students returned to campus since March 12. That was the last time Knox County Schools held in-person classes before closing facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For senior Cassie Norris, there was never any doubt she would get her diploma. Her cap and gown were decorated with cords and medals that indicate she's among the top students in her class. What she did not know for a couple of months is when or how her graduation would take place.

"I was really worried we were not going to have a graduation. Then they announced we would have a graduation, but the first plan was to not even let parents come. Thankfully, they changed that. This ceremony is for me but it's also for them [my parents]."

After some debate, KCS decided to hold in-person graduation ceremonies outside at high school football fields with seats spread out for social distancing. Graduation is typically held inside at Thompson Boling Arena.

Commencements for 18 schools are planned from Monday through June 20. Rain dates are built into the schedules with ceremonies now being held outside.

Administrators at Halls said they received positive feedback after the ceremony from people who enjoyed being on their home turf.

"I think it was a bitter-sweet moment for students who competed on these athletic fields and have not been around this campus. They just had their high school experience cut short. It was nice for them to come back home. Having it at the school gave it a more homegrown feel," said Principal Spencer Long.

Norris was one of the senior athletes who was unable to finish her final season. She is headed to USC Upstate to play softball after a senior year that consisted of three games.

"But we were undefeated. So, that's a good thing. We were ranked number one in the state," said Norris.

While it may not have been the undefeated season Norris wanted, she was glad to have something akin to a senior night on a Monday morning.