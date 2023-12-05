Broadway at the Tennessee Theatre: 2023-24 season lineup announced

The lineup will include Wicked, Beetlejuice and four other famous shows. Subscription packages go on sale to the public in June.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Theatre has announced its exciting and energetic 2023-24 lineup of Broadway musicals.

With six titles and a total of 56 performances, the complete lineup of the upcoming season of Broadway at the Tennessee Theatre includes:

Six – Oct. 31-Nov. 5, 2023

– Oct. 31-Nov. 5, 2023 Jagged Little Pill – Dec. 5-10, 2023

– Dec. 5-10, 2023 Wicked – Jan. 10-21, 2024

– Jan. 10-21, 2024 Hadestown – March 5-10, 2024

– March 5-10, 2024 To Kill A Mockingbird – April 2-7, 2024

– April 2-7, 2024 Beetlejuice – June 11-16, 2024

“We are so excited to announce the 2023-2024 season of Broadway at the Tennessee,” Tennessee Theatre Executive Director Becky Hancock said. “Coming off the heels of the biggest Broadway season we’ve ever had, this next season is sure to keep the bar high. We look forward to once again entertaining tens of thousands of returning and new patrons at the Official State Theatre of Tennessee.”

The 2023-2024 Broadway season features a diverse lineup of stories set to come to life on the stage of the historic Tennessee Theatre for the first time. Each show in the upcoming series will make its Knoxville premiere.

SIX

SIX will include eight performances from Oct. 31-Nov. 5, 2023. From Tudor queens to pop icons, the six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st-century girl power! The New York Times says SIX “totally rules!” (Critic’s Pick). The SIX Broadway album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 million streams in its first month.

Jagged Little Pill

Jagged Little Pill will include eight performances from Dec. 5-10, 2023. Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, life takes place in this Broadway show based on Alanis Morissette’s music.

Wicked

Wicked will include 16 performances from Jan. 10-21, 2024. The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz, but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships, until the world decides to call one “good” and the other one “wicked.”

Hadestown

Hadestown will include 8 performances from March 5-10, 2024. Intertwining two mythic tales – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone – Hadestown is a theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

To Kill A Mockingbird

To Kill A Mockingbird will include eight performances from April 2-7, 2024. The New York Times Critic’s Pick To Kill A Mockingbird is “the most successful American play in Broadway history” (60 Minutes). New York Magazine calls it “a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it’s filled with breath and nuance and soul.” To Kill A Mockingbird has quickly become “one of the greatest plays in history” (NPR).

Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice will include eight performances from June 11-16, 2024. Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.

Existing subscribers of Broadway at the Tennessee will have renewal periods based on their subscription type, providing the opportunity to renew and secure their season tickets before new subscriptions and single-show tickets go on sale.

Starting June 19, subscription packages go on sale to the public. Subscriber benefits include first notification of season lineups, the opportunity to purchase tickets to individual shows before the general public, reduced ticket fees and the best available prices of the season and the ability to renew the subscription for the 2023-2024 season.