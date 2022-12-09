Comedian Kevin Hart coming to Knoxville in October for show at Thompson-Boling Arena

Hart's 2022 Reality Check Tour will stop in Knoxville on October 20. Tickets go on sale Friday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Comedian Kevin Hart will stop in Knoxville next month as part of his 2022 tour.

Hart announced eight new shows for his 2022 Reality Check Tour on Monday, including one at Thompson-Boling Arena on October 20.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. and can be purchased on the Reality Check Tour website.

The event will be phone-free, meaning phones will not be allowed to be used in the arena during the performance. The tour said phones will need to be secured in special pouches it provides that will be opened at the end of the event. People can still use their phones inside designated areas at the arena.