2022 Knox Shamrock Fest to kick off on Saturday with a "Lucky Kidney Run" and live music

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of the biggest, and luckiest, events in Knoxville will be held at World's Fair Park on Saturday. It's the 2022 Knox Shamrock Fest!

During the event, John McCaul, the vice president of the Knoxville Irish Society, will talk about the life and legacy of St. Patrick. Saturday morning, people will also have a chance to participate in the "Lucky Kidney Run."

The run is a 6K, with a 1-mile long walk at the end. This year's run will also be a hybrid event, with chances for people to make the trek virtually instead of in-person. It starts at World's Fair Park at 10 a.m.

When people finish their run, they will be able to enjoy meals from a variety of food trucks located at the festival. They will also be able to learn about the Irish language, Gaelach, while listening to live music by Way Blue Yonder and other local artists.