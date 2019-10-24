TOWNSEND, Tenn. — Yee! Yee! Yee! Yee! Yee!

"The Turtleman," best known for his time on the Animal Planet reality show "Call of the Wild," is in town for a special event up in Townsend.

The Kentucky native known for catching snapping turtles is making an appearance at the 10th annual Townsend's Child Safety Day for meet and greets.

The event is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of Town Square Dr. and Hwy. 321 E. This is a free event for the whole family.

Information can be found on Townsend's Child Safety Day Facebook page.