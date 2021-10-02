Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show returns virtually

For the first time, the popular event will be more than a month long, free and entirely online.

The Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show kicks off Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, but this time the popular event will be hosted online instead of at the Knoxville Convention Center.

Marketing Director Shannon Herron said the event will feature several of the same exhibitioners that visitors have come to know over the years, and there will be several opportunities to meet one-on-one with them during virtual sessions.

The month-long event kicks off with several ZOOM demonstrations during its first weekend including sessions like 'Make your New Closet Stunning' and 'Garage Renovation: A New Room for the Family.'

The Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show is the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year, and Herron said that the best way to support it is to log onto the website, check out a few virtual sessions, and support the vendors who've signed up to participate.