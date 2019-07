Blount County will see its first-ever Pride event in August.

The event, called Blount Pride, announced it will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 3 to 10 p.m.

The event features family activities, community discussions, a performance by the Knoxville Gay Men's Chorus, drag storytime, and other events.

The event will be held at The Bird and the Book at 1509 East Broadway Ave. in Maryville.