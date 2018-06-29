Fanboy Expo's Knoxville Comic Con is back in town, and it's brought in a slew of celebrity guests, authors and artists from all walks of pop culture.

The expo opens its doors at noon on Friday at the Knoxville Convention Center and runs through July 1. If you haven't gotten your tickets online already, you'll need to buy one at the door.

Visitors will be able to take part in photo shoots and watch panels through the weekend. The schedule of events can be found here.

There are dozens of celebrity guests arriving in Knoxville, including Ian 'Emperor Palpatine' McDiarmid and Jeremy 'Boba Fett' Bulloch of Star Wars fame, Ron Perlman from the Hellboy movies, Nick Carter, Howie D and AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys, Charles Martinet -- the voice of Nintendo's Mario and Luigi, and Jonathan Frakes from Star Trek: TNG.

There are plenty more familiar faces to check out here.

Artists who've worked on Marvel, DC and other comics and illustrations will also be on deck this weekend, including Guest of Honor Roy Thomas -- the first Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics after Stan Lee.

Tattoo artists will also be inking people all weekend long.

© 2018 WBIR