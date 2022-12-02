First-time skater? Here's what you need to know

We asked skating instructor Larry LaBorde what you should know before hitting the ice this holiday season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In East Tennessee, there are plenty of opportunities to skate this holiday season. Knoxville's Holidays on Ice lets you skate in the middle of Market Square through January 2.

It can be intimidating if you've never skated before, so we asked skating instructor Larry LaBorde of the Ice Chalet what you need to know.

Start with good posture

"We just hold our hands out to the side for balance," LaBorde said. "Then, just little shifting in your weight from side to side."

He said you don't actually have to pick your feet up unless you feel comfortable doing so. Those subtle motions will get you started.

Practice how to fall

"Falling's part of the sport," LaBorde said. "The best skaters in the world are the best fallers in the world."

He suggested squatting down as far as you can go and slowly rocking backwards to get the feeling. That way it won't be as scary once you're on the ice.

Know how to get up

"All four [both hands, both feet] have to be on the ice at the same time and then take your hands off," LaBorde said. "Slowly, slowly, slowly come back up."

Skate next to someone if you're helping

"If she fell backwards [and we're facing each other], her feet would go out and kick me in the shins," LaBorde said. "The better place would be to stand besides her."

You can hold hands and/or onto the wall while skating side by side. If one person falls, you're less likely to both go down if you're side by side.

"[If she falls like this], I might help her up with one hand but again on the side, not in front of her," LaBorde said. "That'd be round 2 and she'd take us down for sure.

Stay away from the wall if you're able to

"The ice about the first two or three feet away from the wall is really not the best and most level ice," LaBorde said. "It's all chewed up from people and then it doesn't really get resurfaced really well."

He said about two feet in tends to have better ice once you're ready to skate on your own.

Pick the right skate

If you're given the choice, LaBorde said figure skates are better than hockey skates for people to learn how to skate.

"I'm an ex-hockey player turned figure skater," LaBorde said. "If you're a first time skater and you've never skated before, you want a good foundation."

He said figure skating blades tend to be longer and don't curve up in the back like a hockey blade does.

Make sure it fits

"The skate would be a little bit smaller than your shoe size sometimes so that your toes can wiggle just a little bit," LaBorde said. "There's lots of ways to lace, but I think the first time you're on the ice, just tell them to lace them up tight and they'll change as time goes on."

Have fun